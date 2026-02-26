Cuttack: Outrage gripped local residents after a driver of a prominent English medium school was apprehended for allegedly attempting to rape two minor girls inside a school bus in Odisha's Cuttack district on Wednesday. The incident, which took place within the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Police Station, has sparked widespread anger among parents and guardians.

As per reports, the accused, a driver employed by the private school, allegedly targeted the two minor students while they were being transported. The girls managed to report the harrowing ordeal to their guardians, leading to an immediate police complaint.

Acting swiftly, police took the driver into custody for questioning and later arrested him. He has been produced in court. Preliminary investigations suggest the attempt occurred in a secluded area while the bus was on its routine route.

Outrage over security lapse

As news of the incident spread, leaders from the BJP Mahila Morcha reached out to the family of the 13 year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly by four teachers on the school premises in Rajkanika in Kendrapara district

Meanwhile, the safety of school buses and educational institutions has come under scanner. Incidents of inadequate background verification of employees, unauthorised route deviations by drivers and alleged misconduct by school staff have exposed glaring gaps in monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

