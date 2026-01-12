Cuttack: Triggering fears of a return of the “Stoneman”-style killings that had terrorised the city in 2019, a man sleeping along the roadside was found brutally murdered in Cuttack in Odisha on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Papu alias Prakash Das (50), was allegedly killed inside his makeshift hut on the banks of the Kathajodi river near the Durga Mandap late in the night.

Preliminary findings revealed that Papu, a resident of Hazarilane under Purighat police limits, used to work at a fish shop. He was the third of five sons of one Bishnucharan Das of Hazarilane, was unmarried and had been living away from home for the past ten years. He worked at various fish shops near Khapuria, cutting fish for a living.

On Saturday night, he was sleeping inside his improvised shelter near Khan Nagar when the gruesome murder took place. In the morning, some locals heading towards the river found Papu lying in a pool of blood and informed Badambadi police immediately. A blood-stained concrete block and stone were found at the scene.

Victim attacked in sleep, say cops

Official sources said it is suspected that the murder occurred between midnight and 4 am. CCTV footage showed Papu roaming around the Khan Nagar road at around 9 pm on Saturday night. Prima facie evidence points out that he was attacked from behind on the head. Sources said Papu was addicted to intoxicants but was not known to have any serious enmity with anyone.

"Blood-stained stones, fishing nets from the plastic-sheet hut where he lived, and three crates were seized. One blanket was found covering the body, while two others were lying nearby. Deep injuries were observed at five places around the ears and back of the head. We are investigating who committed the murder and the motive behind it.," police informed. A case has been registered following a complaint by the deceased's nephew and investigation is underway.

It may be recalled that on July 23 and 24, 2019, three serial murders were committed in a similar manner, involving crushing of the head and slashing of the throat, by a killer dubbed the “Stoneman.”

Also read: Choudwar double murder case: Two more accused arrested by Odisha Police