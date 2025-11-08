Baripada: A 16 year-old boy sustained critical injuries following a knife attack by miscreants during the ongoing Jagadhatri Mela in Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The minor victim was identified as Akash Nayak of Budamara village in Bangiriposi. He was first taken to the district headquarters hospital but doctors subsequently referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The attack is believed to be a fallout of an argument with some local youths.

As per reports, Akash along with a few other friends had come to Baripada for the Jagadhatri Mela - a grand, cultural event which draws a huge crowd every year. However, while roaming the fair, he went to attend nature's call near Bhanjpur railway station which was in the vicinity. While relieving himself, a bunch of local youths confronted him and the two parties got into a scuffle. When the fight escalated, one of the youths from the opposing group attacked Akash with a knife.

GRP rush to the minor boy's rescue after knife attack

The Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed nearby rushed to his rescue when they saw him collapsing after being stabbed. Akash was rushed to the DHH and later shifted to SCB Cuttack when his health deteriorated.

Police have registered a case and beefed up security to keep anti-social elements in check following the incident.

The 31st edition of the renowned Jagadhatri Mela officially kicked off in Baripada on November 3.

