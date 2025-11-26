Cuttack: Police have arrested Utkal Deepika Rout, wife of Odia rapper Abhinav Singh, on charges of abetting his suicide. The arrest was made by Lalbag police following a detailed investigation that continued for 285 days.

Abhinav Singh, 32, allegedly died by suicide on February 9 at his rented apartment in Bengaluru after consuming poison late that night. Singh had moved to Bengaluru for work just a week earlier and was employed as an automation testing engineer at a private company.

He was also well known in Odisha’s hip-hop circle, with several of his songs amassing millions of views on YouTube.

Police took action on the basis of complaint filed by Abhinav's father

According to police, Singh’s family had accused his wife of mentally harassing him, claiming that the abuse drove him to take the extreme step. His father had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Lalbag police station, naming Utkal Deepika, her family members and others.

Investigators examined various aspects of the case before arresting Utkal Deepika. She was later produced before a court.

A resident of Kaligali in Cuttack, Abhinav, through his channel and production house named Urban Loafer, helped promote local hip-hop talent and support emerging artistes.