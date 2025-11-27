Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pavilion was awarded the gold medal at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2025 in New Delhi.

Odisha secured the first position for Excellence in Display in the States and Union Territories (UTs) Pavilion category at the IITF-2025.

The award was conferred by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at the trade fair that commenced at Bharat Mandapam on November 14 and concluded on November 27.

Altogether 31 states and UTs participated in the trade fair. The state government set up a total of 26 stalls under nine departments at the Odisha Pavilion at IITF-2025, said the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The Odisha Pavilion highlighted the state’s emerging role as a hub for investment, innovation and sustainable development.

CM expressed happiness over the success of Odisha Pavilion

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed happiness over the success of Odisha Pavilion at IITF-2025 and congratulated its team members. Majhi had visited the Odisha Pavilion on November 22.

“Odisha has added yet another feather to its star-studded cap. Our display at the India International Trade Fair 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam won gold and stands as a solid exemplification of the creative brains of Odisha. This gold medal is for the state and special kudos to the artisans and SHGs who took the Odia soul to Delhi and shone through,” said the Chief Minister in a social media (X) post.

It is worth mentioning here that Odisha Pavilion has been awarded fourth time in a row at the annual trade fair in New Delhi. The state was awarded gold medal for the second time at the mega event.