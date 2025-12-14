Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Puri district have arrested one Srikshetra Prasad Dalei on the basis of a complaint lodged by Jatra actress Sonali Panda.

The Krushnaprasad police in Puri district arrested Dalei from the capital city here and produced him in a court.

Panda had lodged a complaint against Dalei with Krushnaprasad police on August 4 this year. On the basis of the complaint, the police had registered a case and launched a probe. The cops today arrested Dalei, said Puri district Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh.

As per the complaint, Dalei had allegedly developed a relationship with Panda in 2012 while she was a minor. He had made all arrangements for Panda to join as an artiste in Jatra troupe ‘Tulasi Gananatya’ some days after she delivered a baby.

Dalei has been booked under various Sections of BNS and POCSO Act

Dalei allegedly abandoned Panda soon after she joined the opera troupe. However, he has been mentally harassing the Jatra actress, the victim said in her complaint.

The police have booked Dalei under Sections 376, 313, 366, 363, 294, 498 (A), 406, 417, 494 and 323 of the BNS and various Sections of the POCSO Act, said Puri SP.

It is worth mentioning here that Dalei earlier claimed that he had formally married Panda and they have a male child, aged around 11.

However, the actress has been ignoring him and their child for last several days, alleged Dalei. He had also alleged that the opera troupe owner has been obstructing him from meeting Panda.