Bhubaneswar: The private bus owners’ association in Odisha has withdrawn its planned statewide strike from January 24.

The association withdrew its proposed agitation following discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena and senior officials of the state government today.

“We have decided to withdraw the planned statewide strike from January 24 following discussions with the Chief Minister, Transport Minister and other senior officials,” said private bus owner’s association secretary Debendra Sahu.

Odisha has 14,000 private buses

The association had earlier announced that it would resort to the statewide strike from January 24 to protest against the state government’s Mukhyamantri Bus Seva, which operates buses between blocks and district headquarters. The association claimed that the scheme is adversely affecting its business.

Notably, office-bearers of the association yesterday met State Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur at the State Transport Authority (STA) office in Cuttack. During the meeting, it was decided to form district-level committees comprising the district Collector, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), OSRTC Divisional General Manager and representatives of the bus owners’ association to resolve the issue.

