Rayagada: Panic prevailed in Bissam Cuttack block of Odisha's Rayagada district after a diarrhea outbreak claimed the life of a Class IV girl student and left more than 40 children ill at a residential school. The mass illness was reported in Bariguda Nalini Vidyamandir in Chatikana panchayat of Bissam Cuttack block on Friday.

The deceased child was identified as Lagna Urlaka (10). According to reports, the students were taken ill late last night after complaining of diarrhea and vomiting. Lagna’s condition deteriorated during the night, following which her family members took her back to their native village, where she died this morning.

Condition of hospitalised students stable

Meanwhile, over 40 students have been admitted to the Bissam Cuttack Community health Centre (CHC) and are currently undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said the students are being closely monitored. Their condition is reported to be stable.

The exact cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a medical team has reached the school premises, conducted health check-ups, and initiated necessary medical interventions. Health officials are monitoring the situation closely and have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the illness. Notably, the school authorities have not issued any clear statement regarding the incident so far.

