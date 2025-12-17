Baripada: Shock and outrage has gripped locals after a five year-old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse in Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Though the incident took place in Baripada Sadar police station area on Monday, it came to light after a case was registered in this regard the next day. Police have arrested a 24 year-old young man in this connection. The accused, identified as Dillip Hembram - a resident of Dhenkinenjia in Baripada Sadar - was nabbed after mother of the victim reached out to the police. Hembram was an immediate neighbour and relative of the minor girl from the maternal side.

The complaint stated that the child was alone in the house in the afternoon at around 3 pm when Hembram approached her. As per the mother Saraswati Marndi's claims, he then allegedly lured the child with biscuits, took her to an isolated place at the back of the house and sexually abused her. Hearing the girl's loud screams, another female relative rushed to the spot and raised an alarm on seeing the man with the child. The victim's mother too hurried to the scene and both women rescued the child. The accused was detained and later handed over to the police.

Child rescued after family's timely intervention

The family then immediately reported the matterand filed a formal complaint the following day. The victim, who fell ill following the incident, has been admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Baripada Sadar Police confirmed the arrest of the accused and said an investigation has been initiated into the case.

Child abuse remains a pressing concern, as children can be exposed to harm even within their own homes or communities. These incidents can affect a child’s physical health and emotional development. Officials and child welfare experts emphasise prompt reporting, public awareness, and appropriate intervention to protect children and ensure their safety.

