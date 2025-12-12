Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) for the preparation of a comprehensive Odisha State Master Plan under the visionary PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Top State Officials and BISAG-N Leadership Attend MoU Signing Ceremony

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Odisha Manoj Ahuja; Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg; Additional Chief Secretary, GA&PG Department, Surendra Kumar; and Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department, Usha Padhee. Senior officials from various state departments were also present. BISAG-N Director General T. P. Singh and his team represented the institute.

Master Plan to support holistic, future-ready development across Odisha

This collaboration represents a major step toward integrated infrastructure planning, enhanced digital governance, and the creation of a cohesive master plan to accelerate Odisha’s transformation into a future-ready state.

About PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, for providing multimodal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs accorded the approval for implementation of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan on October 21, 2021.