Bhubaneswar: A faculty member of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in the Odisha capital here was removed from service today over alleged sexual harassment of girl students.

This was revealed by Principal Bijay Kumar Jena. The authorities initiated action against accused faculty member Satrughana Samal after receiving complaints in this regard from the students.

“At least 12 girl students today lodged complaints against the faculty member. The accused has been sacked on the basis of the complaints,” said the Principal.

The police, meanwhile, detained the accused for interrogation.

As per reports, Samal had joined as a guest lecturer in the Drama Department of the institute around six months ago.

The students of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya today launched an agitation on the allegations that Samal had been sexually harassing girl students for last several days.

State govt deputed 3-member committee to probe the allegations

Samal was accused of unwanted touching or physical contact with girls, making sexually suggestive remarks and seeking sexual favours for better grades in the examinations.

The agitating students also resorted to road blockade seeking stringent action against Samal.

Taking the incident seriously, the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department of the state government deputed a three-member committee to look into the allegations levelled against Samal.

The three-member committee led by departmental Special Secretary Deba Prasad Das held discussions with the agitating students as well as the college authorities.

The authorities initiated action against the accused faculty member soon after the probe by the three-member committee.