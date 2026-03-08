Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has arrested Pramod Kumar Ray, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Derabish Irrigation Sub-Division under Kendrapara Irrigation Division, on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Arrest after Vigilance searches

According to officials, Ray was arrested following extensive searches conducted at his properties at several locations in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar. He will be produced before the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, in Cuttack on Sunday.

Multiple properties and cash unearthed

During the searches, vigilance officials reportedly found Ray in possession of substantial assets that he could not satisfactorily explain. These include two multi-storeyed buildings—one in Bhubaneswar with an approximate area of 8,000 square feet, and another in Choudwar covering about 5,200 square feet.

Officials also detected two plots of land, cash worth Rs 4.48 lakh, and bank deposits amounting to Rs 39.21 lakh, among other assets.

Case registered under anti-corruption law

Following the findings, a case has been registered at the Vigilance Police Station in Cuttack. The case—Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No. 10/2026—has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 against Ray.

Investigation ongoing

The vigilance department stated that further investigation is underway to identify additional assets and examine financial records linked to the accused engineer.