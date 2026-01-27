G. Udayagiri: Panic gripped areas in G. Udayagiri block of Odisha's Kandhamal district after a wild boar attack left three persons injured, one of them critically on Monday. The attack was reported in Lingagada panchayat area near Srikala ghat.

As per reports, one Sasmita Mallik (35) of Dakapala village was returning home from G. Udayagiri with her husband Bapi Mallik on a motorcycle when the vehicle developed a mechanical fault near Srikala Ghat. While Bapi was repairing the bike, a wild boar suddenly emerged from the nearby forest and attacked Sasmita, causing serious injuries.

In another incident in the same locality, Apsari Pradhan (60) and Niranjini Pradhan (60) of Kanabagiri village were attacked by the animal while they were in the forest collecting firewood. Apsari sustained grievous injuries with deep wounds on multiple parts of her body.

Villagers fear repeated attacks

After the attacks, the wild boar fled the area. Local residents rescued the injured and rushed them to G. Udayagiri Community health Centre. Doctors provided first aid and later referred Apsari to the Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital as her condition was critical. The other two injured women are reported to be stable and are undergoing treatment at the G. Udayagiri health facility.

The incidents have sparked concern among villagers, who have demanded immediate steps from the Forest Department to prevent further wild animal attacks in the area.

