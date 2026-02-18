Koraput: Scenes of chaos erupted following death of a woman shortly after delivering a baby due to alleged medical negligence at Laxmipur in Odisha's Koraput district. The deceased was identified as Kanan Mandal, wife of Nayagarh SCSO Prabhanjan Mahanti. Her family alleged that doctors failed to respond promptly as her condition deteriorated, did not provide timely critical care, and delayed her referral to a higher medical facility, ultimately leading to her death.

As per reports, Kanan was initially admitted to a private clinic in Rayagada after experiencing labour pain. She underwent surgery and delivered a baby girl. Later in the afternoon, her health condition worsened. The doctor who conducted the surgery arranged for an ambulance and, along with two staff nurses, began transferring her to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

However, as her condition turned critical near Laxmipur, she was admitted to the local Community Health Centre. She was declared dead shortly after admission.

Bereaved kin allege lapses in timely treatment

Her family alleged that accused the medical staff of dereliction of duty and alleged critical lapses in monitoring and emergency response. They have now demanded a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death and action against those found responsible, besides calling for improved maternal healthcare facilities in the region.

Meanwhile, Dr Kundu, the operating doctor, has rejected the allegations, maintaining that all necessary medical procedures were followed and that there was no negligence in the treatment provided. Hospital authorities said that an internal review would be conducted to ascertain the facts, even as tensions prevailed at the Community Health Centre in Laxmipur.

