Bhubaneswar: Despite strict security norms, rules continue to be violated at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, with multiple cases of illegal drone flying, unauthorised mobile phone entry, and unlawful photography reported over the past several months, the Odisha Assembly was informed.

10 illegal drone flights detected

In a written reply placed in the Assembly, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated that from June 2024 till date, drones were illegally flown over the Srimandir on 10 occasions. While 10 cases have been registered in connection with these incidents, final forms have been submitted in two cases and investigation is continuing in the remaining eight.

Over 700 devotees entered temple with mobile phones

The minister further revealed that during the same period, around 700 devotees have entered the temple premises carrying mobile phones unauthorisedly. As a result, fines amounting to Rs 6.93 lakh were collected from the violators.

Cases registered at Singhadwar Police Station

Regarding unauthorised mobile phone entry, nine cases were registered at Singhadwar Police Station. Of these, seven cases have been disposed of, while two remain under investigation.

Illegal photos, videos shared on social media

Authorities also detected eight instances of illegal photography and videography inside the temple or its premises, followed by circulation on social media platforms. In connection with these incidents, eight cases were registered at Singhadwar police station. Investigations have been completed in five cases, while three cases are still under probe.

Assembly informed through written reply

The details were shared through a written reply placed before the Odisha Legislative Assembly, highlighting ongoing challenges in enforcing security and sanctity norms at one of the country’s most revered religious sites.

The government reiterated that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure the sanctity and security of the Srimandir premises are maintained.