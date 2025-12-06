Balasore: A dramatic scene unfolded as a young man attempted suicide by climbing atop a mobile tower in Soro in Odisha's Balasore district here today. He was rescued just in time by local residents.

The incident took place in Mubarakpur village within Soro police limits in the morning.

As per reports, the youth - identified as Nita Sahu - went up the mobile tower near the Shiva temple in Mubarakpur village with the intention of ending his life. Sources said he was under severe stress over family dispute. Villagers saw him climbing and rushed to the spot. They tried persuading him to come down. By the time personnel from the Soro Fire Services Department arrived, villagers had already managed to rescue the youth.

Similar incident reported from Keonjhar

Two days ago, another dramatic incident involving a heartbroken lover had come to light. In a comparable scene, a heartbroken young man from Saharpada climbed an under-construction electric tower near the Judia Ghat area under Keonjhar Town Police Station, threatening to kill himself if his girlfriend refused to speak to him. The girl hailed from the Jatra area of Bansapal block. Police and fire brigade personnel after arriving at the spot, contacted the girl and her family and made the duo speak over phone. Subsequently, authorities managed to convince the youth to climb down safely.

The situation draws parallels with the iconic 1975 Bollywood film Sholay, in which the character Veeru climbs a water tank to convince Basanti and her aunt.

