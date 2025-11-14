Bhubaneswar: Renowned Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar was hospitalised on Friday after his health condition deteriorated.
According to sources, the singer was admitted to the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for further medical care.
Suffering from kidney and liver ailments
Humane Sagar had reportedly been suffering from kidney and liver-related ailments, and had been undergoing treatment for the past few days before his condition worsened.
More details on his health status are awaited.