Bhubaneswar: Renowned Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar was hospitalised on Friday after his health condition deteriorated.

According to sources, the singer was admitted to the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for further medical care.

Suffering from kidney and liver ailments

Humane Sagar had reportedly been suffering from kidney and liver-related ailments, and had been undergoing treatment for the past few days before his condition worsened.

More details on his health status are awaited.