Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted relief to Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Saravana Vivek M by deciding not to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him over public remarks linking the murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda to a pending election petition.

The decision came after the IPS officer personally appeared before the court and tendered an unconditional apology for his comments made during a press briefing on October 22. He expressed regret for publicly referring to matters that are currently sub judice.

Why the High Court issued notice to Berhampur SP

Earlier, the High Court had issued a notice to the SP after he reportedly told the media that the murder case had a link to an election petition pending before the court. The remarks were made after police arrested several accused persons in the killing of lawyer Pitabas Panda.

On November 7, the court directed the SP to appear on November 11 and submit an affidavit clarifying his comments related to the election case. The directive was issued by Justice Sashikanta Mishra, who noted that the officer’s remarks could be interpreted as interference in a matter under judicial consideration.

Details of the election petition linked to the case

The case pertains to an election petition filed by voter Manoj Kumar Panda challenging the election of BJP MLA K. Anil Kumar from the Berhampur Assembly constituency. In an affidavit submitted earlier, the petitioner alleged that he was unlawfully detained and interrogated by police regarding the petition and questioned on “why he had filed the case against the sitting MLA.”

The court had also taken cognisance of a newspaper report quoting the SP as saying during a press conference that “an election petition emerged as a common link” in the murder probe and that legal expenses for pursuing the petition were allegedly being funded by an accused.

Justice Mishra had remarked that “if true, it is indeed disturbing that a senior police officer chose to publicly comment on an ongoing election dispute before this court.”

With the SP’s apology now recorded, the court has chosen not to pursue contempt proceedings further.