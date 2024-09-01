Bhubaneswar: Registration for the Odisha government's Subhadra Yojana started today.

Forms for Subhadra Yojana are available at Anganwadi centres, Block offices, Mo Seva Kendras, and Jan Seva Kendras. Applicants can get the forms free of cost.

After filling out the form, an applicant must submit it at the nearby Mo Seva Kendra or Common Seva Kendra. The Subhadra Yojana for women will be launched on September 17, 2024.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The state government has issued a toll-free number for people to collect detailed information regarding the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha. The Women and Child Development (W&CD) department has issued the toll-free number (14678).

People can collect detailed information regarding the Subhadra Yojana through the toll-free number between 6 am and 10 pm.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

Eligibility Criteria:

The women beneficiaries must meet the following eligibility criteria to avail the benefits of this scheme:

a. The applicant must be a resident of Odisha.

b. The applicant should be covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) / State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). Any woman from a family without an NFSA or 5FSS Card can apply under SUBHADRA if her family income is not more than Rs. 2.50 lakh (Rupees Two Lakhs and Fifty Thousand only).

c. To be eligible under the scheme, the applicant's age should be 21 years or more and less than 60 years as on the qualifying date. The date of birth, as recorded in the Aadhaar card would be taken as the final date for the calculation of her age.

d. For the financial year 2024-25, the woman must be 21 years or more and less than 60 years, as on 01.07.2024. Therefore, the applicant must have been born on 02.07.1964 or later and born. on 01.07.2003 or earlier. The date of birth, as recorded in the Aadhaar card would be taken as the final date for the calculation of her age.

e. For 2024-25, if a woman attains the age of 21 years after 01.07.2024, she will get Rs. 10,000 per year, only for the remaining years of the scheme period. In 2024-25, women who. complete 60 years of age after 01.07.2024, will not receive the benefits for the remaining years of the scheme period.

Ineligibility Criteria:

Women falling under any of the following categories shall be ineligible to receive the benefits under the scheme:

a. Any woman receiving financial assistance such as pension, scholarship etc. of Rs.1500 per month or more or Rs 18,000 per annum or more under any State or Central Government Scheme would be ineligible.

b. Any woman who either herself or whose family member is:

1. A current or former Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

ii. An Income Tax Payee.

iii. An elected public representative in any Urban Local Body or Panchayati Raj Institution (excluding Ward Member / Councillor)

iv. Employed as a regular or contractual employee in State Government or Government of India or Public Sector Undertaking or Board or Local Body or Government Organization or is receiving pension after retirement. However, all workers receiving honorariums such as ASHA, Anganwadi Worker, Community Resource Person, Master Book Keeper etc. and all those engaged through outsourcing agencies would be considered, if otherwise eligible under this Scheme.

v. An elected/nominated/appointed representative in any Government Department or Undertaking or Board or Organization of the Government of India or State Government. vi. An owner of a 4-wheeler Motor Vehicle except tractors, mini-trucks, small commercial vehicles and other similar light goods vehicles.

vi. The family of the applicant owns more than 5 acres of irrigated land or 10 acres of non-irrigated land.

For this Scheme, the definition of family would be as defined in the National Food Security Act (NFSA) / State Food Security Scheme (SFSS), said the W&CD department.

Documents Required

Aadhaar Card

Women applying for benefits under the Subhadra Scheme must have an Aadhaar card in their name.

Mobile Number Linkage

The Aadhaar card must be linked with the applicant's mobile number.

Bank Account

Applicants must have an Aadhaar-enabled and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-enabled bank account.

Aadhaar Registration or Correction: If the applicant does not have an Aadhaar number or if there is a mismatch in the Aadhaar card details, they need to register or correct the details under Aadhaar.

Opening and Updating Bank Account: If the applicant does not have an Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account, they need to: