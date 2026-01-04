Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of an autorickshaw driver who was killed in a road accident at Rupali Square in Bhubaneswar.

CM expresses grief, announces financial assistance from CMRF

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Vishnu Patra, an autorickshaw driver from Jajpur district, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. The ex-gratia assistance will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the deceased’s close relatives, CMO Odisha posted on X handle today.

How the accident occurred

According to reports, the fatal accident took place when a speeding Ama Bus operating on Route No. 32 rammed into the autorickshaw from behind at the busy Rupali Square junction. The impact pushed the autorickshaw into another bus ahead, crushing it between the two vehicles and causing extensive damage.

Public protest disrupts traffic

Following the incident, local residents and commuters staged a road blockade in protest, demanding accountability and improved road safety measures. The protest led to severe traffic congestion on the Vani Vihar–Sahid Nagar stretch for several hours.

Call for road safety measures

The incident has once again raised concerns over traffic management and the safety of public transport operations on busy city roads, with commuters urging authorities to take stricter measures to prevent such accidents in the future.