Foggy conditions leads to fatal accident

Rahama: In a tragic road accident, a school watchman was killed after being run over by a truck on the Cuttack–Paradeep highway in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Parida, who was working as a night watchman at Kamala Devi Women's Higher Secondary School in Pankapal, Jagatsinghpur.

Hit while returning home after duty

According to reports, Parida was cycling back to his residence after completing his night duty when a truck hit him near Satya Sai Gyan Vikas Chhak. The accident reportedly occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog in the early morning hours.

After being struck, Parida fell off his bicycle and was subsequently run over by the truck, resulting in his death on the spot.

Public outrage leads to road blockade

The incident triggered outrage among local residents, who staged protests following the accident. As tensions escalated, police blocked the Cuttack–Paradeep road to control the situation and maintain law and order.