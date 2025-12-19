Angul: Postgraduate medical courses will be introduced at Pabitra Mohan Pradhan (PMP) Medical College and Hospital in Talcher from the 2026 academic year, health Secretary Aswathy S informed on Friday.

Proposal for PG Courses under Government review

The medical college authorities have submitted a proposal for the commencement of postgraduate programmes. “We are making efforts to start PG courses at the medical college from the 2026 academic session after holding detailed discussions with the government,” said Aswathy S, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Talcher Medical College welcomes first batch of MBBS students in 2025

The 100-seat PMP Medical College, Talcher, admitted its first batch of MBBS students in the 2025 academic session, marking a major milestone in strengthening medical education in the region.

Health Secretary reviews facilities in Angul

The Health Secretary is on a two-day visit to Angul district, as directed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. During her visit, she conducted field inspections at the Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and Talcher Medical College.

Rise in patient footfall at Angul DHH

Aswathy S noted a significant increase in OPD and IPD patient numbers following the operationalisation of PMP Medical College and Hospital. She said the Angul DHH has gained public trust, with several minor and major surgeries conducted in a short period.

Plans for upgradation and full operationalisation

Further discussions will be held on upgrading the Angul DHH, with plans underway to make the entire hospital building fully operational, the Health Secretary added.