Chhatrapur (Ganjam): Panic spread across Lakhmipur village under Chhatrapur block in Odisha’s Ganjam district after suspected tiger pugmarks were spotted on Thursday morning.

Surprisingly, the sighting has caused greater alarm as there is no major forest area in and around Chhatrapur block, making the possible presence of a tiger unusual.

According to locals, a few villagers reportedly saw a tiger moving across farmland while returning from a temple early in the morning. Startled by the sight, they immediately alerted the Forest Department.

Acting on the information, forest officials rushed to the spot, measured the pugmarks, and collected fur samples believed to belong to the wild animal.

“Investigation is underway to confirm whether the pugmarks belong to a tiger,” said Chhatrapur Forester Babu Sethi.

Villagers on edge; Livestock reportedly killed

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that a tiger has killed several of their livestock—mostly goats and chickens—over the past two days. They demanded immediate action from the Forest Department to prevent further attacks and ensure safety.

The Forest Department has not confirmed the tiger’s presence yet, but villagers insist they have seen a tiger roaming near the settlement, triggering fear and restricting daily outdoor activities.

