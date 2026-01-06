Maidalpur: The Forest Department busted an illegal timber smuggling attempt from Odisha to neighbouring Chhattisgarh after conducting apparent raid in Maidalpur area of Nabarangpur district.

Truck carrying timber intercepted

According to reports, timber logs were being illegally transported to Raipur in Chhattisgarh when the Forest Department intercepted the consignment. The department seized the truck carrying the timber and arrested one person in connection with the case.

Also Read: Students set ablaze in Rayagada: Odisha S&ME Department issues show-cause notices to teachers, halts salary

Tip-off leads to swift action

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Forest Department received information that a truck bearing registration number CG-04-Q-7760 was transporting timber illegally. Acting on the directions of Dabugam Range Officer Ram Chandra Bhatra, a team from the Maidalpur Forest Department conducted a raid near Batkari village under Maidalpur police limits at around 4 pm on Monday.

Accused arrested, sent to court

During the raid, the truck along with the timber logs was seized. The accused, identified as Chaitan Netam, was arrested and later produced before the court, officials said.

Timber worth Rs 1.5 lakh seized

The Forest Department estimated the value of the seized timber to be around Rs 1.5 lakh. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the timber and possible involvement of a larger smuggling network.

Crackdown on timber smuggling intensifies

Officials said the Maidalpur Forest Division has intensified its crackdown on illegal timber smuggling over the past few months, seizing timber and vehicles used in such activities, drawing significant attention in the region.

Forest officials present during raid

The operation was carried out in the presence of Maidalpur Forester Madhusudan Patra, Basanta Kumar Nayak, and other forest personnel.