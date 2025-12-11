Rayagada: Two Plus 2 First Year students died in a road mishap while travelling to their college on a motorcycle in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Thursday. The victims were identified as Debendra Sabar and Bishnu Sabar, both from Badisola P.S in Kolnara block.

Bus collided with motorcycle

According to reports, the students were riding a motorcycle in the morning when a private bus collided with them at Palupai under Ramanaguda police limits. The impact left both critically injured.

Locals rushed the injured, but doctors declared them dead

Local residents immediately rescued the duo and shifted them to the Ramanaguda Community health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.

Police begin probe; district sees rising fatalities

Ramanaguda police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Regional Transport Office said Rayagada district recorded 131 road accident fatalities till November this year. In December so far, 10 people have died in separate mishaps, most of them in motorcycle accidents.