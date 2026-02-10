Kutra: What would have been days of celebration turned into a period of unimaginable sorrow for a family as a young man lost his life today after coming into contact with a live high-tension electric wire while cutting a tree in Sundargarh district of Odisha. The tragedy is all the more painful as the mishap took place on the eve of the victim's wedding. The incident occurred in the morning along the Lanjiberna–Bihabandh road under Kutra block.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Majhi, a resident of Kheramuta village. He was supposed to get married the following day.

As per reports, Vinod was engaged in cutting a tree as part of his wedding preparations when it accidentally touched a nearby high-voltage power line. He was electrocuted instantly and died at the spot.

Power-line safety issues flagged

On noticing the mishap, local residents rushed to the scene and promptly switched off the power supply in an attempt to save him. However, their efforts proved futile as he had already succumbed to the electric shock. Upon receiving information, Lanjiberna police arrived at the spot, conducted a preliminary inquiry, and initiated further investigation into the incident. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination as part of the legal procedure.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns among residents regarding the lack of adequate safety measures around overhead power lines, particularly along roadside stretches and near inhabited areas. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Also read: Odisha: Class-X boy electrocuted while lowering National Flag after R-Day celebration