Aquarius: Frequent stress and anxiety could weaken your mental resilience and clarity. Encourage yourself to combat these challenges with positive thinking and determination. Businesspeople might receive financial support today through a close friend, which could resolve many ongoing issues. A function you attend may bring the chance to form meaningful new friendships. Take the opportunity to settle long-standing disputes—delaying could make reconciliation harder. As someone who thrives on both social interaction and solitude, you’ll enjoy moments with friends while also carving out some valuable “me time” from your busy day. However, tension may arise if your spouse seems indifferent to your daily needs, potentially upsetting your mood. A growing inclination toward spirituality might lead you to join a yoga camp, read an inspiring book, or listen to a spiritual guide. Remedy: Offer help and service to saintly individuals to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.