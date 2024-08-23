Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 August, Saturday.

Aries: If you're feeling overly stressed, spending time with children can help. Their warm embrace, a simple cuddle, or even an innocent smile can uplift your spirits. However, be mindful of past spending, as it may lead to financial difficulties now. Family responsibilities require your immediate attention—ignoring them could have serious consequences. Going out with friends in the evening might lead to a spontaneous romantic encounter. Your willingness to help others will earn you respect. A surprise might enhance your marital life. Students should feel free to approach their teachers today about subjects they find challenging; their teachers' guidance will help clarify complex topics. Remedy: For a stable financial situation, offer food items such as jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or a father-like figure.

Lucky Color: Purple

Purple Lucky Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Taurus: Engaging in self-improvement projects will bring multiple benefits—you'll feel more confident and better about yourself. Financial gains are likely to come from more than one source, and you might receive unexpected gifts from relatives and friends. However, don't expect any romance today. You will challenge your mind—some may enjoy playing chess or solving crosswords, while others might focus on writing stories, poetry, or planning for the future. Be prepared, as your spouse may show a less pleasant side today. You might also spend considerable time on grooming activities like getting a new hairdo or visiting a spa, which will leave you feeling refreshed. Remedy: To enhance your love life, show affection, and love, and give gifts to girls under 10 years of age.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Gemini: Long-standing issues may resurface, causing mental stress. A friend might ask you for a significant loan today, but helping them could put you in a difficult financial situation. Be cautious and avoid sharing personal or confidential information. A period of loneliness you've been experiencing may come to an end as you find your soulmate. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer you new knowledge and valuable connections. Though men and women may often seem different, today you'll experience a special harmony between the two. Later tonight, you might have a long phone conversation with someone close, sharing your thoughts and experiences. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider giving sweetened rice to those in need.

Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Cancer: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high today. You'll find it easy to raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Consider performing rituals or auspicious ceremonies at home. You might experience the joy of love today. Avoid repeating actions or habits that no longer serve a purpose—it only wastes your time. You and your spouse will share a deeply romantic conversation. Running can greatly benefit your health, and the best part is that it's free and one of the best exercises. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, keep a pack of saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth with you.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Leo: Try to leave work early today and enjoy some recreational time. If you have invested in land overseas, today could be a good day to sell it at a profitable price. Be cautious, as friends might become overly involved in your personal life. Your mood could be affected by harsh words from your partner. While it's important to stay focused and use your time wisely, don't forget the value of being flexible and spending quality time with your family. Tensions in your married life could arise due to a relative, friend, or neighbour. On the bright side, it's a great day to relax and perhaps catch a movie with friends. Remedy: For peace and harmony in your family, store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the root of a peepul tree.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Virgo: The needs of others might get in the way of your desire to focus on yourself today. Don’t bottle up your feelings—take time to do something you enjoy to relax. You'll be involved in monetary transactions throughout the day, but by the end, you'll manage to save a decent amount. If you need support, your friends will be there for you. Be careful, as there might be misunderstandings in your romantic relationship. In your free time, you can unwind by watching a web series on your phone. Regularly surprising your partner is important to keep them feeling valued. Unfortunately, you might receive a call from your boss this weekend, which isn't the best news. Remedy: To maintain a peaceful mind, consider helping the sick at a hospital.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Libra: Step out today with a light heart and a focus on having fun. If you run a small business, consider seeking advice from trusted friends or family members—they may offer valuable financial insights. However, be mindful of your family responsibilities; neglecting them could cause tension at home. In your love life, let go of minor grievances and focus on strengthening your bond. Be open to the advice of others; it could bring you the benefits you seek today. If you’ve been feeling burdened lately, today could be a turning point where you start to feel blessed. Remember, there’s no greater feeling than love, so take the time to say something that boosts your partner's confidence and deepens your relationship. Remedy: Place black or white marbles/pebbles in your plant pots to enhance happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.

Scorpio: You’re set to enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. If you’ve invested in overseas property, today could bring an opportunity to sell it at a profit. Be mindful of your words, especially with your grandparents—silence is sometimes more valuable than speaking carelessly. Life gains meaning through thoughtful actions, so show them you care. Travel may spark a romantic connection. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself, allowing you to indulge in something creative. If you've been longing for your spouse's affection, today will be especially fulfilling. Consider using your free time to work on personal development—it's a productive way to spend the day. Remedy: Spread joy by giving chocolates or toffees to young girls, as children are a reflection of the divine.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Sagittarius: Today is ideal for focusing on activities that enhance your health. Financially, you’ll see improvement as delayed payments are finally recovered. Practice patience with children or those who are less experienced—it will pay off in the long run. An unexpected romantic feeling might surprise you in the evening. Consider taking a break from work to enjoy some quality time with your spouse, as their romantic side will shine today. However, you may find yourself feeling disappointed by friends who seem absent in times of need. Remedy: Wear a copper coin on a red thread around your neck to stay energized throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

Capricorn: Even with your high spirits, you may find yourself missing someone who can't be with you today. Use this time with your spouse to discuss finances and plan for your future together. Expect a lively evening as guests fill your home, bringing joy and warmth. Your unwavering love holds a special, creative power. Let your boundless creativity and enthusiasm guide you through another rewarding day. Your partner might unexpectedly do something wonderful that will leave a lasting impression. Ending the day by watching a movie with loved ones can add a fun and entertaining touch. Remedy: Make it a habit to wear clean and well-ironed clothes; it reflects your awareness and care for your lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

Aquarius: Be mindful of your impulsive and stubborn tendencies, especially at social gatherings, as they could dampen the mood. While you seem attuned to what others need from you, avoid being overly generous with your spending today. Some pending household tasks will require your attention. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain. Your communication skills will stand out, making a strong impression. After a challenging period in your marriage, today brings a renewed sense of happiness. You may find yourself drawn to spiritual activities like visiting a temple, helping the needy, or practicing meditation. Remedy: For continued good health, soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

Pisces: Today is a day for relaxation. Consider giving your muscles some relief with a soothing oil massage. Although spending on essential household items might cause some financial strain, it will help you avoid bigger problems down the road. At home, try to be sensitive to others' needs and avoid causing offense. You may find it challenging to make your partner see things from your perspective. Spending time with a friend could be enjoyable, but steer clear of alcohol, as it could be a waste of time and energy. You'll have plenty of opportunities to connect with your partner, though your health may need attention. Your qualities will earn you appreciation from others today. Remedy: To enhance your financial progress and reduce the malefic effects of planet Mercury, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food as an offering to Lord Vishnu.