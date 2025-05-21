Capricorn: Today, you’ll feel full of energy and finish your tasks in half the usual time. A new financial deal may be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Spending the evening at a movie or enjoying dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and happy. You'll find it hard to pass time without your beloved by your side. Positive changes at work will bring you benefits. In the middle of your busy routine, you'll finally get some time for yourself—and that will feel refreshing. There might be some tension with family members, but your spouse’s care and affection by the end of the day will bring you comfort. Remedy: Gift a pair of white duck showpieces to your partner to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.