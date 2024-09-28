Aries: You’ll feel energized today, ready to accomplish something extraordinary. A financial boost may come your way, helping to ease current money concerns. Be patient with children or those less experienced, as they are still learning. To maintain a strong and thriving love life, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on others' words. Use your time wisely, as once it's gone, it’s gone forever. While an outsider may attempt to create tension between you and your partner, you’ll be able to overcome it together. A chance encounter with a captivating stranger during your travels could lead to memorable experiences. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by gifting yellow or saffron-colored clothing to teachers, mentors, or spiritual figures.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: If you haven't been getting enough rest, you’ll likely feel very fatigued and will need to take extra time to recharge. Throughout the day, there will be multiple financial dealings, but by the end, you’ll have managed to save a good amount. Your spouse and children will offer you extra love and care. However, a certain habit of yours might upset your partner, causing some frustration. You'll prefer to escape to a quiet place away from relatives for some peace. Later, you and your spouse will enjoy reminiscing about your youthful days, reliving that carefree joy together. Unfortunately, your family might ignore your words, which could lead to you losing your temper. Remedy: Improve your health by placing crystal balls in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10.05 am to 11.15 am.

Gemini: You’ll need to pay a bit more attention to your health today. Be cautious with financial decisions—trusting someone else's advice could lead to losses. Your children might disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor activities than planning for their future. A one-sided crush will only bring you emotional pain. Homemakers may find some free time today to enjoy a movie or unwind on their phones after finishing household tasks. Your partner’s laziness could hinder some of your plans, causing frustration. If you're feeling bothered by any conflicts, it’s best to discuss them with your family and work toward a solution. Remedy: For better financial prosperity, use a moderate amount of red chili when cooking.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to enhance your physical health and build mental resilience. If you run a small business, seek advice from trusted individuals today—it could lead to financial gains. Make your family’s needs a priority and take time to share in their joys and sorrows, showing them that you care. Love will surround you like the scent of roses today, so embrace the bliss of romance. If you live away from home, you may choose to unwind in a peaceful park or quiet spot after completing your tasks. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today, bringing you happiness. It’s a day when time feels slow, allowing you to relax and enjoy a much-needed break in bed, leaving you refreshed. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have some crystal sugar (Mishri) with water to sweeten your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: Excessive worrying may disrupt your peace of mind, so try to manage stress, as anxiety can negatively affect your health. If you invested money based on advice from a stranger, you are likely to see positive returns today. Social events may present opportunities to connect with influential people. A thoughtful message or call from your partner will boost your spirits. In your free time, you’ll enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, taking in the fresh air. You’ll feel mentally at ease, which will benefit you throughout the day. If you've been feeling weighed down for a while, today will feel like a turning point, bringing a sense of blessing. Spending time with friends will not only lift your mood but will also be the best way to avoid loneliness. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to widows to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Be mindful of others' feelings when making judgments, as a poor decision could harm them and cause you unnecessary stress. Financial gains from previous investments are likely. Valuable advice from family members will help ease your mental burden. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now, and avoid associating with people who could damage your reputation. If you overlook small requests from your partner, like sharing a special treat or offering a hug, they may feel hurt. A family shopping trip may be in the plans for the weekend, but be cautious—you might end up spending more than intended. Remedy: To improve your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Your children may not behave as you’d like today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. It's important to control your temper, as unchecked anger drains your energy and clouds your judgment, making situations worse. Despite potentially spending a lot on a party with friends, your financial situation will remain stable. You may receive unexpected gifts or surprises from family and friends. Later in the day, you might find yourself unexpectedly drawn to romance. Business travel undertaken today will bring long-term benefits. You’ll also experience an exceptional day in your married life. The day will be filled with spiritual activities, like visiting a temple, helping those in need, and practicing meditation. Remedy: For good health, offer raw turmeric into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Take care of your health and organize your affairs today. If you've borrowed money, you may need to repay it, which could strain your finances. A festive mood at home will help relieve your stress, so be sure to join in rather than staying on the sidelines. Don’t let yourself feel controlled in your romantic relationship. It's a good day for relaxation and entertainment, although your spouse might be too occupied to spend much time with you. If you're struggling with personal issues, consider consulting a psychologist for support. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry it with you.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.45 am.

Sagittarius: Your strong confidence and light workload will give you plenty of time to unwind today. New opportunities for earning money look promising. However, a family member's behavior might upset you—take time to talk things through. Be mindful of your actions when you're out with your partner. Some unexpected travel may come up, and it could be tiring and stressful. While not everything will go according to plan today, you’ll still enjoy quality time with your spouse. If any conflicts arise, don’t let them linger—discuss them with your family to find a resolution. Remedy: Embrace a spiritual lifestyle to build inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Capricorn: The needs of others may interfere with your self-care plans, but don't suppress your feelings—take time to do what you enjoy to relax. Financially, today looks prosperous, and you may even be able to pay off debts or clear loans. A short trip to visit relatives will offer you a break and some comfort from your busy routine. You might have to set aside thoughts of your romantic partner as you face certain realities. Shopping and other activities will keep you occupied for much of the day. While you'll experience a lovely romantic moment, minor health issues could arise. Helping a friend today will lift your spirits. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Aquarius: Your charming demeanor will draw attention today. There's potential for financial gain, but your aggressive nature might hinder your earnings. Shopping with your wife will be a delightful experience, enhancing your bond. Romance will fill your heart, and amidst your busy schedule, you'll carve out time to spend with your children, reminding you of the moments you’ve been missing. Today, you’ll truly appreciate the joy of being married. While late-night chats on your smartphone can be enjoyable, moderation is key—overdoing it could lead to complications. Remedy: Seeking the blessings of your mother or a motherly figure can help bring you mental stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your short temper could lead to more complications today. You may feel inclined to overspend on others. However, a deeper understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. A phone call from your partner will brighten your day. While you might attempt to carve out time for yourself amid your busy schedule, it may not go as planned. Your life partner will make significant efforts to ensure your happiness today. Additionally, a friend may offer you genuine praise. Remedy: To achieve a healthier lifestyle, consider cutting out alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.