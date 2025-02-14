Pisces: Your charm and charisma will be as captivating as a delightful fragrance today. If you run a business connected to foreign markets, financial gains are likely to come your way. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents—they may offer valuable support and guidance. However, be mindful that one-sided infatuation could lead to disappointment and heartache. Dedicate your time and energy to helping others, but avoid getting entangled in matters that don’t concern you. Your spouse may seem indifferent to your health today, so be sure to take care of yourself. On a lighter note, you’ll truly appreciate the joy of good food, as some delicious dishes may be prepared at home. Remedy: To nurture a thriving love life, distribute saffron-colored sweet pudding to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.