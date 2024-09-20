Sagittarius: It’s the perfect time to turn to spirituality, as it can be one of the most effective ways to combat mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga will strengthen your mental resilience. You can grow your wealth by placing your savings in conservative investments. Share your goals with older, more experienced individuals, as they will be eager to offer guidance. Be mindful of your partner's feelings—neglecting them could lead to frustration. It's also a good time to reassess your strengths and future plans. While you may feel overlooked by your spouse, by the day's end, you'll realize they were busy making thoughtful arrangements for you. Your interest in spirituality may deepen today, leading you to seek out a spiritual teacher. Remedy: Strengthen mutual understanding with your partner by wearing a Rudraksha in a copper chain.

Lucky Colour: Rusty Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.