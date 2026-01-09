New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday underscored the need to restore schools as vibrant, community-rooted institutions to bring about meaningful reform in the education sector.

Samagra Shiksha to enter new framework from 2026–27

Addressing a consultation meeting of stakeholders under the Samagra Shiksha scheme in New Delhi, Pradhan said that with five years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 completed, India is now preparing to transition towards a new framework of Samagra Shiksha in 2026-27, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

“The biggest challenge before us today is to build an education system and human resources that are aligned with the aspirations of a developed India,” the Minister said.

Highlighting the widespread expectations attached to Samagra Shiksha, Pradhan noted that states across the country have gained valuable experience and evolved best practices in leveraging education as a tool for building a more just and equitable society.

“All states have their own experiences and best practices. These must converge to further strengthen Samagra Shiksha and respond to the aspirations of our people,” he added.

Minister calls for 100% enrolment up to Class XII

The Minister stressed the need for transformative reforms across multiple dimensions of school education, including improving learning outcomes, strengthening nutrition outcomes, reducing examination burden, simplifying learning processes, ensuring 100 per cent enrolment up to Class XII, promoting holistic school development, and effectively leveraging technology and digitisation.

“To meaningfully convert these components into outcomes, we must once again return schools to society,” Pradhan asserted.

Role of society in revitalising school education

Elaborating on the role of the community, he said that while the government must retain responsibility for systems and salaries, the ownership and day-to-day functioning of schools should involve society at large.

“The government must take responsibility for systems and salaries, but the responsibility of running schools should belong to society. As we move towards a new framework of Samagra Shiksha, we must collectively think about how to make this possible,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Pradhan said this goal can be realised only when every child in the country has access to quality education and 100 per cent enrolment up to Class XII is achieved.

Reducing learning gaps and drop-outs, improving learning and nutrition outcomes, capacity-building of teachers, fostering design thinking and critical skills among students, moving India’s Amrit Peedhi beyond the “Macaulay mindset”, and nurturing robust human capital for a developed India are collective responsibilities, he added.

The Minister also appealed to academic experts, senior officials from sectoral ministries, and participating States and Union Territories to work towards a holistic annual plan for the academic year 2026–27.

“This must become a national movement,” Pradhan said.

The consultation meeting brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on the future direction of Samagra Shiksha and to ensure that the evolving framework effectively supports India’s educational and developmental goals.

(IANS)