Bhubaneswar:Ekamra Walks is set to offer a culturally immersive this Sunday (December 14) with two special experiences that celebrate Odisha’s literary and artistic heritage.

The day will begin with the Odia Literary Trail at 11:30 AM and conclude with the Odia Film Panorama at Kala Bhoomi at 5:30 PM.

Odia Literary Trail to Spotlight Storytelling and Traditional Dhap Dance

The morning session will feature an engaging storytelling experience based on the Odia short story “Swapnabhanga”. Designed in an interactive format, the session allows participants to connect with the narrative even without prior reading, fostering an inclusive and participatory atmosphere.

Adding to the cultural richness, the trail will host a performance of the traditional Dhap dance, a dynamic art form rooted in the Kandha community. Known for its strong rhythmic cadence and deep cultural symbolism, the Dhap dance embodies generations of oral tradition and expressive movement.

Together, the narrative and dance elements offer audiences a vibrant and enriching start to their cultural day.

Odia Film Panorama to Screen ‘Ahalya’ at Kala Bhoomi

At 5:30 PM, the Odia Film Panorama will present a screening of Ahalya, a contemplative reinterpretation of the mythological character. The film delves into themes of silence, resilience, and the unspoken emotional burdens carried by women.

Director Bijoy Ketan Mishra will join viewers on December 14 for an interactive session preceding the screening, offering insights into the film’s artistic vision.

Limited seats are available, and interested participants can book their slots at ekamra-walks.com.