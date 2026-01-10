Bhubaneswar, January 9, 2026:Kalinga Hospital Ltd., one of Odisha’s leading multi-specialty tertiary care hospitals, successfully hosted the AAPI Global Healthcare Summit (AAPI GHS) 2026 at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar, bringing together healthcare leaders and medical professionals from across the country.

Prestigious Global Healthcare Platform

The AAPI Global Healthcare Summit is a flagship initiative of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), aimed at promoting knowledge sharing, clinical excellence and global collaboration in healthcare. The summit focuses on emerging trends, medical innovations and best practices in healthcare delivery.

Eminent doctors and healthcare leaders in attendance

The event witnessed the participation of eminent doctors, healthcare administrators and medical experts who deliberated on advancements in patient care, technology-driven healthcare solutions and ethical medical practices.

Dr. Sita Kantha Dash graces event as Chief Guest

The programme was graced by Dr. Sita Kantha Dash, globally recognised Probiotic Scientist and Chairman of Kalinga Hospital Ltd., who attended as the Chief Guest. His presence added significant value and direction to the deliberations at the summit.

Chairman Highlights vision for ethical and accessible healthcare

In his keynote address, Dr. Dash emphasised Kalinga Hospital Ltd.’s commitment to providing affordable, ethical and quality healthcare. He highlighted the hospital’s vision of bridging advanced medical technology with accessible patient care, ensuring world-class treatment for all sections of society.

Dr. Dash also stressed the importance of sustained investment in infrastructure, skilled medical professionals and patient-centric systems, while underlining the hospital’s role in community health initiatives, preventive care and medical education. He noted that platforms like AAPI GHS are vital for global knowledge exchange and strengthening collaborations to improve healthcare outcomes.

Kalinga Hospital’s multi-specialty excellence

Kalinga Hospital Ltd. is a state-of-the-art multi-specialty tertiary care facility equipped with advanced medical technology and supported by highly experienced specialists across cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology, pulmonology, endocrinology, critical care and emergency medicine. The hospital continues to uphold its core values of trust, transparency and patient-first care.

Reinforcing a hub of medical excellence

The successful conclusion of AAPI GHS 2026 in Bhubaneswar further reinforces Kalinga Hospital Ltd.’s position as a centre of medical excellence, innovation and community-focused healthcare, strengthening its reputation as a trusted healthcare institution in the region.