Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen Odisha Mining Corporation’s (OMC) production capabilities, Managing Director Sudhansu Mohan Samal visited the Kurmitar Iron Ore Mines to review ongoing operations, despatch mechanisms, and project progress.

The visit focused on improving operational efficiency, boosting output, and ensuring strict adherence to safety standards.

The MD was accompanied by Director (Operations) Sabyasachi Mohanty, Director (HR) Alok Kumar Pal, Director (Finance) Bana Bihari Pani, and senior sectional heads from the Head Office.

During the review, Samal assessed the mine’s current production and sales performance, directing teams to focus on achieving full Environment Clearance (EC) capacity to meet the growing demand from steel-based industries. He also stressed preventing pilferage and maintaining the highest safety protocols across all mining activities.

Focus on Production & Efficiency

Samal instructed officials to enhance the efficiency of the 1200 TPH Fully Mechanised Primary Screening and Crushing Plant, a key installation for streamlining ore processing.

Push for Faster Project Completion

At the despatch area, he examined the mechanised loading system and reviewed the progress of the Mechanised Wagon and Truck Loading Project. He urged the team to complete the project within the stipulated timeline to boost despatch efficiency and support future sales targets.

Commitment to Safe, Technology-Driven Mining

Reaffirming OMC’s focus on operational excellence, accountability, and safe mining practices, the MD encouraged teams to adopt coordinated and technology-driven approaches to ensure sustained performance throughout the current financial year.