Iron ore output touches 24.88 MT by December-end; Corporation on track for highest-ever annual mineral production

Bhubaneswar, January 3, 2026: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has recorded a strong surge in mineral production during the current financial year 2025–26, with iron ore output reaching 24.88 million tonnes (MT) as on December 31, 2025. This marks a significant improvement over the corresponding period of the previous financial year and places the Corporation firmly on course to achieve a new all-time production record by year-end.

Overall mineral production shows strong momentum

The wholly-owned Government of Odisha undertaking achieved total mineral production of 29.03 MT, including iron ore, chrome ore, bauxite and other minerals, by the end of December 2025. The robust performance reinforces OMC’s position among the leading mining companies in the country and underscores its sustained operational momentum in FY 2025–26.

Q3 performance highlights sharp growth

OMC’s performance during the third quarter of FY 2025–26 further underlined its upward trajectory. The Corporation recorded total mineral production of 12.94 MT in Q3, registering a growth of around 31.5 per cent compared to 9.84 MT during the same quarter of FY 2024–25.

The Q3 output comprised 11.23 MT of iron ore, 0.49 MT of chrome ore, 1.15 MT of bauxite and 0.07 MT of other minerals. This growth was driven by optimised mining operations, favourable operating conditions and strict adherence to safety norms.

Technology and operational excellence drive results

The strong production performance has been attributed to coordinated team efforts and a continued focus on operational excellence, digital enablement and efficient resource utilisation. OMC has been leveraging technology-led solutions such as its Logistics Management System (LMS) and Fleet Management System (FMS) to ensure quality mineral delivery, effective dispatch planning, improved equipment utilisation, reduced downtime and real-time monitoring of mining and transportation activities.

Commitment to sustainable and responsible mining

Alongside production growth, OMC has reiterated its commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. The Corporation continues to emphasise scientific mining methods, safety, strict environmental compliance, afforestation initiatives, water conservation and progressive mine closure measures.

Set to create history in FY 2025–26

With steady momentum and focused efforts planned for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, OMC is poised to surpass last year’s total mineral production, marking the highest-ever mineral output in the Corporation’s history. The consistent rise in production reaffirms OMC’s critical role in supporting Odisha’s industrial growth and strengthening the state’s economy.