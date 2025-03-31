Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress party have turned two siblings in Odisha, said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The senior BJP leader dismissed allegations brought by oppositions BJD and Congress over 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Odisha.

Strongly reacting to allegations by two opposition parties, Harichandan said, "All allegations are baseless. Was the white paper presented by Chief Minister on improvement in law and order in the House for decorating inside almirah?"

"The previous BJD government had suspended the recruitment process in police for years, weakened the police stations and used forces against the opposition parties. Now, the state police has started executing its duties. The BJP government has taken steps to fill up nearly 6,000 pots out of 16,000 vacancies in Odisha Police. All types of efforts are underway to empower the police. Meanwhile, the crime rate has dropped in the state. The criminals are caught within 24 to 72 hours. After the BJP government came to power, the courts have completed the process of pronouncing the sentences in 18 cases," he said.

He alleged that BJD and Congress are making statements with a political motive.