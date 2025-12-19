Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department today organised a sensitisation workshop on the Odisha Vision Document 2036 and 2047 (Vikshit Odisha for Vikshit Bharat) for Vice Chancellors of universities, Principals of colleges and Regional Directors of Education in the capital city here.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj graced the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted the pivotal role of higher education institutions in achieving the goals of Vikshit Odisha 2036 and Vikshit Bharat 2047.

Govt identifies 4 key parameters for development of higher education

The Minister stated that the Odisha Vision Document has identified four key parameters for the development of higher education in the state. These include ensuring a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50 per cent by 2036 and 60 per cent by 2047, promoting gender parity and inclusion of students from backward sections, enhancing the employability of graduates, establishing two higher education institutions in every block and at least one Multidisciplinary Education and Research University in each district by 2047 and ensuring that two institutions from Odisha are placed among the world’s top 500 universities by 2036.

Emphasising that these four parameters would guide future reforms, the Minister said focused and coordinated efforts by all higher education institutions are essential to realise inclusive growth in the sector.

Highlighting inclusion-oriented initiatives, the minister said that 11.25 per cent reservation has been provided for SEBC students in admissions to higher education institutions. He also informed that the Cabinet has approved a proposal to introduce the Odisha State Public Universities (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2025, aimed at establishing a uniform reservation framework for direct recruitment of teachers in all State Public Universities of Odisha.

Higher education for all is our goal, said the minister

The Minister further referred to the Videsh Sikhshya Bruti Scheme, under which students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from families with an annual income below Rs 12 lakh are eligible for scholarships of up to Rs Rs 50 lakh over two years, to pursue higher studies abroad.

Reiterating the government’s vision, the Minister said, “Higher education for all is our goal. The academic community will play a decisive role in realising the vision of Vikshit Odisha 2036 and Vikshit Bharat 2047.”

Higher Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Arvind Agrawal presented a detailed overview of the initiatives undertaken by the department and guided Vice Chancellors and Principals on strategies to achieve the higher education targets outlined in the Vision Document.