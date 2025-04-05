Bhubaneswar: The entire Ekamra Kshetra, the temple city of Bhubaneswar, is abuzz with activity for the annual Rukuna Ratha Jatra of Lord Lingaraj scheduled today on auspicious occasion of Ashokastamee.

The preparations for the annual car festival of Lord Lingaraj are almost completed. The morning rituals started at 5.00 am at the Lingaraj Temple.

After conducting Mangal Arati of Lord Lingaraj at 5.30 am, the devotees were allowed to have darshan in the morning. The special rituals for the car festival will be held at 12.00 pm after decorating the deity at 11 am.

As per the schedule, the pahandi ritual will be conducted at 12.30 pm and the chariot will be pulled at around 3.30 pm after holding rituals atop the chariot.

The chariot is ready for the grand festival of Lord Lingaraj. The devotees are waiting for the moment to witness the Ratha Jatra, a servitor said.

Bhubaneswar Mayor has monitored the preparations prior to the Ratha Jatra.

"The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the tasks assigned to it for the grand celebration. In view of hot weather conditions, drinking water and water sprinkling arrangements have been made at several places. Health camps have also been set for the devotees. A special medical team on behalf of the BMC is ready if anyone fall sick during the event. Also, mobile toilets are available for the crowd," informed Sulochana Das, Mayor, BMC.