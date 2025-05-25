

Aquarius: Avoid eating uncovered or street food today, as it may lead to illness. You might need to spend a significant amount on a parent's health—while it could strain your finances temporarily, it will also deepen the bond you share with them. You'll enjoy meaningful time with your family and close friends, which will bring warmth to your day. Meanwhile, your partner is likely to miss you deeply—why not plan a surprise that turns today into a memory you'll both cherish forever? At work, some colleagues may silently disagree with how you're handling certain matters. If things don’t unfold as expected, consider reviewing your approach and making adjustments where needed. By evening, you're likely to receive uplifting news from afar, adding a positive note to the day. In marriage, love transforms into devotion—and today, that devotion may shine brighter than ever. Remedy: To support your well-being, consider donating black and white clothing to saints or the needy.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.