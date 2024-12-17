Taurus: Today brings positive outcomes and relief from a long-standing illness. If you're involved in a money-related court case, the decision is likely to be in your favour, boosting your finances. Some may have a reason to celebrate as a new family member arrives, bringing joy and excitement. While love might bring some disappointment, it won't dampen your spirit. Your ability to learn new things will stand out today. Expect good news from a distant place by late evening. However, your spouse might unintentionally cause you a small loss. Remedy: Share and enjoy sweets or snacks made from gram flour for a joyful and harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.