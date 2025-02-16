Bhubaneswar: The state-level theater festival "Ranga Sangam", organized by the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi under the aegis of the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, commenced today at Bhanja Kala Mandap. The festival will continue till 20th February, showcasing a diverse range of Odia theatrical performances.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, Director of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, renowned dramatists Dolagobinda Rath and Bijay Satapathy. Speaking at the event, the Ekamra MLA highlighted the timeless essence of Odia theatre and culture.

On the first evening of the festival, the play "Nisang Nayak", based on the life of Kabi Chandra Kalicharan Pattnaik, was staged. The play beautifully depicted Kalicharan’s unparalleled contributions to Odia literature, theatre, Odissi music and dance. It showcased his struggles and triumphs, illustrating how he carved an independent identity for himself despite numerous challenges.

The play was written by Shaileshwar Nanda, directed by Sriman Narayan Mishra. Notably, South Korean delegates were present among the audience today at Bhanja Kala Mandap and were mesmerized by the performance of the artists.