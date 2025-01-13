Aries: You can manage your weight effectively through regular exercise. Investments made based on the advice of an unfamiliar source are likely to yield positive returns today. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill the day with joy for your family. Romantic energies are especially strong, adding charm to your interactions. However, work and home pressures might test your patience, making you prone to irritability. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you avoid unnecessary stress and disputes. You may witness an exceptional display of your partner's romantic side today. Remedy: Avoid storing trash and iron waste in your attic or top shelves to invite positivity and growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.