Leo: Old, unresolved issues may come up today, causing mental stress. There’s a chance you might have a serious argument with someone close, which could even lead to legal trouble and unexpected expenses. On the positive side, your partner will be supportive and helpful. However, romantic efforts may not bring the results you expect. It’s a good day to start a new business venture in partnership, and everyone involved is likely to benefit. But think carefully before choosing your partner. If you’ve been blamed for not spending enough time with your family, you might want to make up for it today. Unfortunately, an urgent task may get in the way. Also, if your domestic help doesn’t show up, it could cause stress and tension at home, especially with your spouse. Remedy: Taking care of red plants at home can greatly improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.