Pisces: Keep your aspirations in check to truly enjoy life. Incorporate yoga into your routine—it offers a path to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being while helping you maintain a balanced temperament. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. However, tensions may arise due to family members or your spouse. Romance might not be fulfilling today, as finding genuine love could feel challenging. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. Don’t hesitate to share your opinions—your insights will be valued and appreciated. Marriage is more than just living together; spending quality time with your partner is essential. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by offering help and service to saintly individuals, monks, nuns, and members of religious orders.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.