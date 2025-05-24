Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today on May 24, eight days before the normal date, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

This is the earliest date of monsoon onset over Kerala after 16 years when it reached the southern Indian state on May 23, 2009.

As per the monsoon onset data recorded since 1975, the earliest onset of monsoon over Kerala occurred on May 19, 1990, which was 13 days before the normal date.

According to the IMD, the normal date for the onset over Kerala, which marks the beginning of the four-month-long southwest monsoon season over the country, is June 1.

As the monsoon winds strengthen, the monsoon advances into the remaining parts of the country through June and covers the entire country by mid-July.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the onset this time could be May 27, plus or minus four days.

Here's the past dates of monsoon onset over Kerala between 2000 and 2024