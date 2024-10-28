Bhubaneswar: In a major move towards boosting the healthcare sector, health cards under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Gopabandhu Arogya Yojana will be issued to beneficiaries by March 2025. Sharing the information, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will make its entry in Odisha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launching the expanded version of the Centre's flagship scheme on October 29.

The rollout of AB-PMJAY will be carried out in the State after modalities are worked out. The national public health insurance scheme, which replaced the previous government's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, will be implemented along with Gopabandhu Arogya Yojana. Beneficiaries will receive health cards which will cover both the schemes and will be issued by end of this financial year, he stated.

"Both Gopabandhu Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat scheme will have one card. Under it, beneficiaries can avail health services in 27,000 empannelled hospitals as against 950 in the earlier health card," Mahaling said, adding that since Ayushman Bharat was not earlier implemented in Odisha, the government is working out the modalities for its rollout. "We have had a meeting with the Chief Minister regarding the Ayushman Bharat implementation in the State. We have also been in talks with the Centre and are working out the modalities. Everything will be finalised and health cards issued to beneficiaries by end of this financial year," he added.

Under the expanded Ayushman Bharat scheme, senior citizens aged 70 and above belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves. This additional amount is exclusively meant for them, which means, they will not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate an Ayurvedic and Naturopathy Hospital, in Jatni marking National Ayurveda Day along with cutting the ribbon on a Central Drugs Testing Laboratory in Gothapatna and a critical healthcare unit in Bargarh.