Cuttack: At its petite but iconic address of 9, Pithapur SNSMT (Smt. Nandini Satpathy Memorial Trust) today marked the foundation day of Azad Hind Sarkar, Govt. of Akhand Bharat as India's Declaration of Independence Day.



On 21 Oct 1943, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had founded Azad Hind Sarkar. He often used to say "Independence is taken, never given".



"Oct 21 is a very significant date for post British Raj India. Strong nations celebrate their declaration of independence day. 4th of July is not the date when the British left America. USA celebrates this date (4 July) for they had decided to go independent of the British Raj on this date in year 1776. Similarly should India be a strong country, we ought to celebrate 21 October, our declaration of Independence Day. 21 Oct must be celebrated just as 15 Aug and 26 Jan are celebrated if not in a better way. 15 Aug is a date which reminds us of gruesome crimes and miseries on both sides of partition Bharat. It is insensitive to greet happy independence day on 15 Aug. We are grateful to PM Modi for naming 14 Aug as Partition Horror Remembrance day. We hope it is realised by our positions of power that as far as horror is concerned, there is no difference between 14 and 15 Aug 1947" said Suparno Satpathy, Chairman SNSMT.





9, Pithapur used to be the headquarters of legendary revolutionary martyr Bhagabti Charan Panigrahi. The formation of Azad Hind Sarkar in 1943 has a deep connection with this address. Panigrahi had been tortured to death in the custody of British India Police because of the said Declaration of Independence. His supreme sacrifice is dated 23 Oct 1943, he added.



In 1968, legendary Nandini Satpathy (the then Minister attached to PM of India) was at the core to mark the 25th anniversary of Azad Hind Govt. and in 2018. Narendra Modi (the then PM of India) was at the core to mark its 75th anniversary.



Along with the volunteer and members of SNSMT, several who's who were in attendance. A 'guard of honour' was delivered by NCC and a safty drill was conducted by Odisha Fire Department to mark this extremely important date from the history of India.