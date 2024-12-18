Aries: Your confidence will grow today, paving the way for progress. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advised for long-term financial benefits. However, your daughter’s illness may affect your mood—show her love and support to help her recover, as love has incredible healing power. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from someone special. Your artistic and creative talents will be widely appreciated today, potentially earning you unexpected rewards. Take this opportunity to surprise your spouse by spending quality time with them, and setting aside work. If you've felt burdened lately, today will bring a sense of blessing and positivity. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to fill your home with happiness, satisfaction, and contentment.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.